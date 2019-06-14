UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 FETO Terrorists Sentenced To 9 Year Jail Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

Turkish prosecutors on Friday awarded prison sentences of nine years and seven months to 51 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) affiliated defendants, for leaking 2012 police academy examination questions to their collaborators

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Friday awarded prison sentences of nine years and seven months to 51 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) affiliated defendants, for leaking 2012 police academy examination questions to their collaborators.

The trials were held in Ankara's Heavy Criminal Court no:19. The defendants were charged of being members of an armed terror group and also cheating the state institutions.

Ali Osman Arslan, Fatih Guler, Ugur Bayram and Umit Cinkir were found guilty of delivering questions to FETO-linked candidates, who were sitting in examination to qualify entry into the Turkish state institutions. The court sentenced them severe prison sentence of nine years and seven months and also slapped fine of 14,000 Turkish Liras (($2,375).

A number of defendants benefit-ted after cooperating with Turkish security and judiciary departments. They will be free after competing period of probation. A total of 18 defendants were acquitted of all charges.

On July 15, 2016, FETO terror group and its U.S.-based ringleader Fetullah Gulen organized the defeated coup, which claimed 251 lives and left more than 2000 people wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state, through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Leaking exam questions was a common method used by the terror group, to ensure its infiltration into state institutions across the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Arslan Fine Ankara July Criminals 2016 All Court

Recent Stories

PM Imran to participate in parliamentary cricket w ..

28 seconds ago

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

17 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

24 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

24 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

36 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.