Open Menu

51 Killed By Flash Floods In Eastern Spain: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

51 killed by flash floods in eastern Spain: report

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) At least 51 people have died in flash floods in the Spanish province of Valencia as torrential rains continue to ravage the country's eastern and southern coasts, state broadcaster TVE reported on Wednesday.

Since the authorities declared a red alert for torrential rains on Tuesday, several people have been missing in heavy flooding that has swept away vehicles and disrupted rail services.

Six people were reported missing in the town of Letur, close to Valencia in Albacete. In Valencia, two Civil Guard police officers and a truck driver are still being searched for.

The Spanish government set up a crisis committee on Wednesday to assess the damage caused as rescuers continue to search for victims.

At the opening of the Spanish Congress on Wednesday morning, Francina Armengol, the parliament speaker, called for a minute's silence for the victims.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Driver Vehicles Died Alert Albacete Valencia Congress Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

17 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

17 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

17 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

17 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

17 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

17 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

17 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

17 hours ago

More Stories From World