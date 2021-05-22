UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.1-magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:37 PM

5.1-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:29 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:29 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 34.85 degrees north latitude and 97.50 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Beijing

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrates ..

14 minutes ago

Pak, China diplomats mark vibrancy of 'all-weather ..

2 minutes ago

DC for setting up vaccination centres at rural hea ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reclassifies Britain due to India strain, ..

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 88 lives, infects 4,007 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Calls in Japan Top Record 190,00 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.