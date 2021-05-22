A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:29 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:29 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 34.85 degrees north latitude and 97.50 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said.