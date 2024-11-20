Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan's Aomori, No Tsunami Risk

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Aomori, no tsunami risk

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck Japan's Aomori prefecture on Wednesday, local weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at around 3:40 p.m. local time, registering a maximum intensity of 4 on the Japanese seismic scale. Authorities confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km at a latitude of 41.0 degrees north and a longitude of 141.1 degrees east.

Municipal offices in areas confirmed no damage as of 4:00 p.m. local time, with further assessments ongoing, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

The nuclear regulation authority reported no abnormalities at facilities in the region, and monitoring posts around the facilities showed no changes in radiation levels, according to the report.

