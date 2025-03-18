5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Argentina

(@FahadShabbir)

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Tierra del Fuego Province, south of Argentina on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 2,058 kilometers from Tolhuin at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.