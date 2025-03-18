Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Argentina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Argentina

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Tierra del Fuego Province, south of Argentina on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 2,058 kilometers from Tolhuin at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

13 minutes ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

58 minutes ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

1 hour ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

2 hours ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From World