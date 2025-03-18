5.1-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Argentina
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Tierra del Fuego Province, south of Argentina on Tuesday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 2,058 kilometers from Tolhuin at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
More Stories From World
-
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Argentina3 minutes ago
-
Greek woman given 3 life terms for killing her 3 daughters3 minutes ago
-
4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile3 minutes ago
-
South Korea, Japan, China top diplomats to meet in Tokyo43 minutes ago
-
Japan's land prices see biggest rise since 199243 minutes ago
-
Top diplomats of China, Japan, S.Korea set to meet in Tokyo43 minutes ago
-
Beijing meeting on Iran's nuclear issue backs rule of law, multilateralism: Iranian official1 hour ago
-
Chinese vice premier calls for leap forward in higher education1 hour ago
-
Tehran's Azadi Tower lights up in green and white ahead of Pakistan Day1 hour ago
-
Poland, Baltics urge withdrawal from landmine treaty2 hours ago
-
Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place2 hours ago
-
Australia slams reported targeting of citizen by Hong Kong2 hours ago