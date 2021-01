(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 125 km east-southeast of Akutan, Alaska at 07:19 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.