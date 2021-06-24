5.1-magnitude quake hits 203 km W of Cable Beach, Australia -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 203 km W of Cable Beach, Australia at 06:57:03 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 203 km W of Cable Beach, Australia at 06:57:03 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.1925 degrees south latitude and 120.3028 degrees east longitude.