5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 203 Km W Of Cable Beach, Australia -- USGS

Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:19 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits 203 km W of Cable Beach, Australia -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 203 km W of Cable Beach, Australia at 06:57:03 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 203 km W of Cable Beach, Australia at 06:57:03 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.1925 degrees south latitude and 120.3028 degrees east longitude.

