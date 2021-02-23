UrduPoint.com
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 211 Km WSW Of Riverton, New Zealand -- USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:31 PM

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 211 km WSW of Riverton, New Zealand at 04:07:29 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 31.1 km, was initially determined to be at 47.3344 degrees south latitude and 165.6496 degrees east longitude. E

