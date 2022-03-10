UrduPoint.com

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 36 Km SW Of Meulaboh, Indonesia -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 02:11 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 36 km SW of Meulaboh, Indonesia at 04:26:53 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 50.44 km, was initially determined to be at 3.8882 degrees north latitude and 95.9188 degrees east longitude.

