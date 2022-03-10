5.1-magnitude quake hits 36 km SW of Meulaboh, Indonesia -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 36 km SW of Meulaboh, Indonesia at 04:26:53 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 50.44 km, was initially determined to be at 3.8882 degrees north latitude and 95.9188 degrees east longitude.