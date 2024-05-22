5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 54 Km W Of Mosquera, Colombia -- USGS
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 54 km W of Mosquera, Colombia at 0534 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 34.4 km, was initially determined to be at 2.48 degrees north latitude and 78.94 degrees west longitude.
