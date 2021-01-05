UrduPoint.com
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 65 Km NNE Of Port-Olry, Vanuatu -- USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:18 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits 65 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 65 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu at 03:11:55 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 65 km NNE of Port-Olry, Vanuatu at 03:11:55 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 178.19 km, was initially determined to be at 14.4806 degrees south latitude and 167.2789 degrees east longitude.

