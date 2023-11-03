Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 8 Km SE Of Prokopi, Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 8 km SE of Prokopi, Greece at 0626 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

