5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 8 Km SE Of Prokopi, Greece
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 8 km SE of Prokopi, Greece at 0626 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
