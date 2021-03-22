5.1-magnitude quake hits 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia at 23:37 on Sunday (04:37 GMT Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia at 23:37 on Sunday (04:37 GMT Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.9027 degrees north latitude and 71.3606 degrees west longitude.