UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 92 Km ESE Of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:53 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia at 23:37 on Sunday (04:37 GMT Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia at 23:37 on Sunday (04:37 GMT Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.9027 degrees north latitude and 71.3606 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Colombia Sunday

Recent Stories

Bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali to enter bio-secure ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistani flag hoisted, posters again appear in II ..

15 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 20 more lives, infects 3,669 more ..

16 seconds ago

Rwanda discovers 12 cases of COVID-19 variants

21 seconds ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

24 seconds ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.