5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 92 Km ESE Of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia -- USGS
Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:53 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaitan, Colombia at 23:37 on Sunday (04:37 GMT Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.9027 degrees north latitude and 71.3606 degrees west longitude.