5.1-magnitude quake hits 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Indonesia: USGS

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Indonesia at 00:50:35 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 67.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.9201 degrees north latitude and 98.5404 degrees east longitude.