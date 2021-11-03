UrduPoint.com

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 94 Km SSW Of Sibolga, Indonesia: USGS

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:34 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Indonesia: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Indonesia at 00:50:35 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 94 km SSW of Sibolga, Indonesia at 00:50:35 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 67.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.9201 degrees north latitude and 98.5404 degrees east longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Sibolga Indonesia

Recent Stories

18 killed, several injured in Palandri road accide ..

18 killed, several injured in Palandri road accident

1 minute ago
 PM's relief package under 'Ehsaas' to help decline ..

PM's relief package under 'Ehsaas' to help decline inflation: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi ..

3 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more d ..

Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 KP cabinet to discuss 23-points agenda

KP cabinet to discuss 23-points agenda

3 minutes ago
 Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges ..

Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.