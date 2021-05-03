UrduPoint.com
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits 96 Km ENE Of Neiafu, Tonga -- USGS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:02 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tonga -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tonga at 03:54:32 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tonga at 03:54:32 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.2038 degrees south latitude and 173.1986 degrees west longitude.

More Stories From World

