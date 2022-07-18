5.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Afghanistan: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted areas near Khost city, eastern Afghanistan, at 12:22:45 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted areas near Khost city, eastern Afghanistan, at 12:22:45 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.1083 degrees north latitude and 69.4702 degrees east longitude.