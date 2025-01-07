Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Ethiopia -- GFZ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits Ethiopia -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Ethiopia at 0825 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 8.96 degrees north latitude and 39.84 degrees east longitude.

