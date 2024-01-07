Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Kenai Peninsula, Alaska

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Kenai Peninsula, Alaska at 0550 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

