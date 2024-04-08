5.1-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 0310 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 91.3 km, was initially determined to be at 30.92 degrees south latitude and 178.46 degrees west longitude.