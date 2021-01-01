UrduPoint.com
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region -- USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:02 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 0120 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 0120 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 31.4319 degrees south latitude and 177.9175 degrees west longitude.

More Stories From World

