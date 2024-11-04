5.1-magnitude quake hits Mindanao, Philippines -- GFZ

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hit Mindanao, Philippines at 0832 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 8.06 degrees north latitude and 126.30 degrees east longitude.