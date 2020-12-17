UrduPoint.com
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Molucca Sea -- USGS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:48 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Molucca Sea at 08:30:49 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Dec. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Molucca Sea at 08:30:49 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.2977 degrees north latitude and 125.0406 degrees east longitude

