5.1-magnitude quake hits Molucca Sea -- USGS

HONG KONG, Dec. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Molucca Sea at 08:30:49 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.2977 degrees north latitude and 125.0406 degrees east longitude