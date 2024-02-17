5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Near Coast Of Texas -- GFZ
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Near Coast of Texas at 06:20:23 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
