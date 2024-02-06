5.1-magnitude quake hits near coast of Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted near coast of Venezuela at 0217 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.69 degrees north latitude and 62.30 degrees west longitude.