Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Near Coast Of Venezuela --

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits near coast of Venezuela --

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted near coast of Venezuela at 0217 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.69 degrees north latitude and 62.30 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Venezuela

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

5 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

14 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

14 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

14 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

14 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

14 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

14 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

14 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

14 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World