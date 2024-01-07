5.1-Magnitude quake hits near west coast of Honshu, Japan Hong Kong,

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted near the West Coast of

Honshu, Japan, at 0538 GMT on Sunday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research

Center for Geosciences as having said.

The epicenter, at a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 37.36 degrees north latitude and 137.52 degrees east longitude.