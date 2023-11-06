- Home
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits South Indian Ocean -- USGS
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted South Indian Ocean at 0544 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
