5.1-magnitude Quake Hits South Indian Ocean -- USGS

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted South Indian Ocean at 0544 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

