5.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 03:05 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 03:05 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 60.4798 degrees south latitude and 25.0005 degrees west longitude.