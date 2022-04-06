(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen County of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 28.22 degrees north latitude and 105.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.