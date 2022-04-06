UrduPoint.com

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits SW China's Sichuan: CENC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 01:47 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits SW China's Sichuan: CENC

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen County of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC)

BEIJING, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen County of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 28.22 degrees north latitude and 105.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Yibin Beijing

Recent Stories

China's marine economy logs steady growth in 2021

China's marine economy logs steady growth in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 1,650,000

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 1,650,000

2 minutes ago
 Russian Withdrawal From Kiev Region Gesture of Goo ..

Russian Withdrawal From Kiev Region Gesture of Goodwill - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed among buffalo calves breeders

Cheques distributed among buffalo calves breeders

2 minutes ago
 Kurram Tangi dam's first phase nearing completion: ..

Kurram Tangi dam's first phase nearing completion: GM Small Dams

5 minutes ago
 Australian researchers open new insights into gene ..

Australian researchers open new insights into genetic causes of Alzheimer's, dem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.