UrduPoint.com

51st Bangladesh National Day Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 01:08 PM

51st Bangladesh national day celebrated

To celebrate the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and National Day, High Commissioner Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddiqui hosted a reception at a hotel in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :To celebrate the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and National Day, High Commissioner Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddiqui hosted a reception at a hotel in Islamabad.

The guest of honor was Federal Minister for food Security, Research Syed Fakhar Imam, while Ahsan Iqbal MNA and diplomats; officers from the armed forces of the diplomatic corps also attended the ceremony.

Talking to guests, the High Commissioner spoke of his country's progress � the fastest growing economy, development, and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Bangladesh Ahsan Iqbal Hotel Progress Independence From

Recent Stories

SMEDA to organize training on 'selling on Amazon f ..

SMEDA to organize training on 'selling on Amazon from Pakistan'

27 seconds ago
 1,000 students participate in CUI's VISIOSPARK-202 ..

1,000 students participate in CUI's VISIOSPARK-2022 event

29 seconds ago
 1st Havana Local Development Fair kicks off to boo ..

1st Havana Local Development Fair kicks off to boost interaction between state, ..

32 seconds ago
 Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine 'end this tragedy'

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine 'end this tragedy'

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan May Reduce Daily Oil Production by 320, ..

Kazakhstan May Reduce Daily Oil Production by 320,000BpD Due to CPC Damage

5 minutes ago
 First daytime active owl fossil found in China: st ..

First daytime active owl fossil found in China: study

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>