51st Bangladesh national day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :To celebrate the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and National Day, High Commissioner Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddiqui hosted a reception at a hotel in Islamabad.

The guest of honor was Federal Minister for food Security, Research Syed Fakhar Imam, while Ahsan Iqbal MNA and diplomats; officers from the armed forces of the diplomatic corps also attended the ceremony.

Talking to guests, the High Commissioner spoke of his country's progress � the fastest growing economy, development, and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.