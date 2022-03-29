51st Bangladesh National Day Celebrated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 01:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :To celebrate the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and National Day, High Commissioner Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddiqui hosted a reception at a hotel in Islamabad.
The guest of honor was Federal Minister for food Security, Research Syed Fakhar Imam, while Ahsan Iqbal MNA and diplomats; officers from the armed forces of the diplomatic corps also attended the ceremony.
Talking to guests, the High Commissioner spoke of his country's progress � the fastest growing economy, development, and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.