5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Morocco

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s northern Ouezzane province on Monday night, local authorities said.

Nasser Jebour, head of the National Institute of Geophysics, told Anadolu that the tremor was also felt in several western provinces, including Rabat, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem and in the northern provinces of Fas, Ouezzane, Ksar el-Kebir and Larache.

No casualties have so far been reported by local authorities.

Social media users posted videos showing people fleeing their homes out of fear.

On Sept. 8, 2023, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Morocco’s Al-Haouz province, leaving at least 3,000 people dead and over 6,000 others injured, and causing widespread damage that affected some 2.8 million people, according to the Moroccan authorities.

