5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Morocco
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s northern Ouezzane province on Monday night, local authorities said.
Nasser Jebour, head of the National Institute of Geophysics, told Anadolu that the tremor was also felt in several western provinces, including Rabat, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem and in the northern provinces of Fas, Ouezzane, Ksar el-Kebir and Larache.
No casualties have so far been reported by local authorities.
Social media users posted videos showing people fleeing their homes out of fear.
On Sept. 8, 2023, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Morocco’s Al-Haouz province, leaving at least 3,000 people dead and over 6,000 others injured, and causing widespread damage that affected some 2.8 million people, according to the Moroccan authorities.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
More Stories From World
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake hits northern Morocco2 minutes ago
-
Thailand jails Myanmar man for throwing a puppy into sea12 minutes ago
-
New Zealand rethinks opposition to deep-sea mining32 minutes ago
-
Gucci owner Kering says sales, profit plunged in 202442 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive orders for steel, aluminum tariffs to start March 121 hour ago
-
World leaders seek elusive AI common ground at Paris summit1 hour ago
-
Playgrounds come alive again with Brazil school phone ban2 hours ago
-
Duterte's future in balance as Philippine election season kicks off2 hours ago
-
'So fast': NY subway shove survivor captures commuter fears2 hours ago
-
US prosecutors ordered to drop New York mayor corruption case: reports2 hours ago
-
US judges challenge Trump cuts as legal battles mount2 hours ago
-
Could a climate megaproject cloud Chile's unparalleled views of universe?2 hours ago