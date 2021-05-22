UrduPoint.com
5.2-magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:06 PM

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 7:56 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 47 km, about 67 km southeast of Don Marcelino town on Mindanao island.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the quake-prone Pacific "Ring of Fire."

