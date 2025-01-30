Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan: CENC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC

5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan's Chiayi County at 10:11 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan's Chiayi County at 10:11 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.25 degrees north latitude and 120.57 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.

