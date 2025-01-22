5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Western Türkiye

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off the coast of Çanakkale province in western Türkiye yesterday.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the earthquake occurred 6.62 kilometers from the Ayvalik district at a depth of 8.65 kilometers.

No official tsunami warnings have been issued, and no casualties or damages have been reported so far.