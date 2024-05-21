Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ecuador

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM

5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Ecuador on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) north of Zaruma, a town in El Oro province. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 90 kilometers (56 miles), according to the USGS.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties

Related Topics

Earthquake Ecuador

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

12 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

12 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

12 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

12 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

12 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

12 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

12 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

12 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From World