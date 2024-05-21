5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Ecuador on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) north of Zaruma, a town in El Oro province. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 90 kilometers (56 miles), according to the USGS.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties