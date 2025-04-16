Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska, USA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM

5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, USA

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Adak in the State of Alaska, USA, on Wednesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 146 kilometers southwest of Adak at a depth of 39.9 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

7 minutes ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

53 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

1 hour ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

3 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

11 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

11 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

12 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World