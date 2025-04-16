5.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska, USA
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Adak in the State of Alaska, USA, on Wednesday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 146 kilometers southwest of Adak at a depth of 39.9 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
