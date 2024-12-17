5.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Makurazaki, Japan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday shook Makurazaki City, southwest of Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 170 kilometers.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage resulting from the earthquake so far.
