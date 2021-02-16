UrduPoint.com
5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 101 Km NW Of Sola, Vanuatu -- USGS

Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:49 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 101 km NW of Sola, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 101 km NW of Sola, Vanuatu at 06:41:56 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 101 km NW of Sola, Vanuatu at 06:41:56 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 13.3419 degrees south latitude and 166.7892 degrees east longitude.

More Stories From World

