UrduPoint.com

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 124 Km E Of Pondaguitan, Philippines -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 124 km E of Pondaguitan, Philippines -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 124 km E of Pondaguitan, the Philippines at 02:26 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 124 km E of Pondaguitan, the Philippines at 02:26 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35 km, was initially determined to be at 6.1616 degrees north latitude and 127.2883 degrees east longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Philippines

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,077,706 with ov ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,077,706 with over 40,000 new infections

2 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at ..

Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at Expo 2020 as UN marks Interna ..

8 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

8 minutes ago
 Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July ..

Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July - IEA

6 minutes ago
 Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion ..

Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion short courses

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.