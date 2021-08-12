5.2-magnitude quake hits 124 km E of Pondaguitan, Philippines -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 124 km E of Pondaguitan, the Philippines at 02:26 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 124 km E of Pondaguitan, the Philippines at 02:26 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35 km, was initially determined to be at 6.1616 degrees north latitude and 127.2883 degrees east longitude.