UrduPoint.com

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 258 Km S Of Sinabang, Indonesia -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 03:11 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 258 km S of Sinabang, Indonesia -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 258 km south of Sinabang, Indonesia at 00:26 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 258 km south of Sinabang, Indonesia at 00:26 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.1727 degrees north latitude and 96.7244 degrees east longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia

Recent Stories

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surg ..

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surgery at Maryland University

5 minutes ago
 Muree Tragedy: Need to upgrade traffic system

Muree Tragedy: Need to upgrade traffic system

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Readiness for Putin-Biden Talk on ..

Kremlin Says No Readiness for Putin-Biden Talk on Security Guarantees Yet

4 minutes ago
 Nation remembers Ibn-e-Insha on 44th death anniver ..

Nation remembers Ibn-e-Insha on 44th death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

6 minutes ago
 S.Africa parliament fire suspect faces terrorism c ..

S.Africa parliament fire suspect faces terrorism charge

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.