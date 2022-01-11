5.2-magnitude quake hits 258 km S of Sinabang, Indonesia -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 258 km south of Sinabang, Indonesia at 00:26 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 258 km south of Sinabang, Indonesia at 00:26 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.1727 degrees north latitude and 96.7244 degrees east longitude.