Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 26 Km WNW Of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile at 01:08:13 GMT Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 126.7 km, was initially determined to be at 21.14 degrees south latitude and 68.49 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Chile Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

4 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

13 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

13 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

13 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

13 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

13 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

13 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

13 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

13 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

13 hours ago

More Stories From World