5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 26 Km WNW Of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile at 01:08:13 GMT Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 126.7 km, was initially determined to be at 21.14 degrees south latitude and 68.49 degrees west longitude.
