Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 26 Km WNW Of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile at 01:08:13 GMT Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 126.7 km, was initially determined to be at 21.14 degrees south latitude and 68.49 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Chile

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

51 minutes ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

3 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

21 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From World