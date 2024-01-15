5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 26 Km WNW Of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile at 01:08:13 GMT Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 126.7 km, was initially determined to be at 21.14 degrees south latitude and 68.49 degrees west longitude.
