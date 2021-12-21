5.2-magnitude quake hits 45 km ENE of Lakatoro, Vanuatu: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck 45 km ENE of Lakatoro, Vanuatu at 01:34:31 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck 45 km ENE of Lakatoro, Vanuatu at 01:34:31 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 161.67 km, was initially determined to be at 15.9266 degrees south latitude and 167.7995 degrees east longitude.