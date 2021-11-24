5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Japan -- USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Nov. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 73 km southwest of Yonakuni, Japan, at 09:55:18 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.51 km, was initially determined to be at 24.0251 degrees north latitude and 122.4574 degrees east longitude.