5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 79 Km SW Of Yonakuni, Japan -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 01:18 PM

HONG KONG, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 79 km SW of Yonakuni, Japan, at 0647 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 15.17 km, was initially determined to be at 23.9482 degrees north latitude and 122.4613 degrees east longitude.

