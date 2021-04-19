5.2-magnitude quake hits 87 km WSW of San Antonio, Chile -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 87 km west-southwest of San Antonio, Chile at 03:18 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.85 km, was initially determined to be at 33.9723 degrees south latitude and 72.4361 degrees west longitude.