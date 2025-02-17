5.2-magnitude Quake Hits Dodecanese Islands, Greece -- GFZ
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Dodecanese Islands, Greece at 0749 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.53 degrees north latitude and 25.63 degrees east longitude.
