5.2-magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands Region -- GFZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region -- GFZ

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit Fiji Islands Region at 0740 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 636.9 km, was initially determined to be at 17.68 degrees south latitude and 179.77 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Fiji

