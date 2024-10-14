5.2-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region -- GFZ

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit Fiji Islands Region at 0740 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 636.9 km, was initially determined to be at 17.68 degrees south latitude and 179.77 degrees west longitude.