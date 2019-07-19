5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Greece near Athens on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Greece near Athens on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

According to the center, the quake was registered at 11:13 GMT with the epicenter located 26 kilometers (about 16 miles) north-west of Athens and at a depth of 13 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens estimates the quake's magnitude at 5.3.