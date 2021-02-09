5.2-magnitude quake hits Izu Islands, Japan region -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Izu Islands, Japan region at 07:07:58 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Izu Islands, Japan region at 07:07:58 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 76.14 km, was initially determined to be at 31.352 degrees north latitude and 140.6425 degrees east longitude.