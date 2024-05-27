Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia -- GFZ

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia at 0047 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 119.8 km, was initially determined to be at 52.22 degrees north latitude and 157.68 degrees east longitude.

